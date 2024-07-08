Construction continues on the Central Utility Plant on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center July 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8526095
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-GI410-1019
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July 10, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Central Utility Plant will ensure non-stop care at Louisville VA Medical Center
