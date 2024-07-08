Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8526096 VIRIN: 240710-A-GI410-4581 Resolution: 3000x1466 Size: 1.63 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center July, 10, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.