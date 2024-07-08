Fort Drum FMWR hosts annual Bike Rodeo to promote safety

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members practice bicycle-riding skills on an indoor obstacle course...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members practice bicycle-riding skills on an indoor obstacle course July 11 during the annual Bike Rodeo. Hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff, the event promotes proper bike maintenance and rules that bicyclists should follow while riding. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 12, 2024) -- Members of Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation transformed The Peaks ballroom into an indoor bicycle obstacle course July 11 to get community members out of the rain and thinking about bike safety this summer.



“FMWR hosts a lot of fun, family-friendly events throughout the year, but the emphasis on this one is safety, and that’s a message too important for us to cancel because of weather,” said Kirk Davis, FMWR Marketing chief. “Even indoors, this has been a great event for the children of Fort Drum to learn a few tips like hand signals and bike maintenance so they can keep enjoying their bikes safely all summer long.”



Brandon Reynolds and Greg Connell, with Outdoor Recreation, operated a mini-service station to examine bikes before children entered the obstacle course.



“We’ll grease the chains, check the tire pressure, make sure the brakes are adjusted right and that the seat is waist-level with the child,” Reynolds said. “These things are important to check for the safety of the child, so you don’t have a malfunction while riding.”



Reynolds said it was also a chance for parents to ask questions about bike maintenance so that they can perform the basics at home.



Ashley Pettigrew said her family spends a lot of time outdoors during the summer, but the rain left them searching for something to do. While her children have varying degrees of experience riding bikes, she said they enjoyed challenging themselves on the indoor course.



The course included stations for the young bicyclists to practice hand signals, starts and stops, scanning for hazards, and safely maneuvering around them.



“We talk at home about stopping safely, especially around the neighborhood, and how to brake,” Pettigrew said. “They’re not allowed to ride by themselves.”



Attendees had a chance to win a new bike in a drawing, and it turned out to be Peyton Brock’s lucky day.



“I found out there was this couple who won but they didn’t need a new bike because they just bought two new ones,” she said. “So, then I was chosen, and I got a new bike. I was really surprised because I thought that would never happen.”



Peyton, 9, showed her skills on her new bike as she cruised through the obstacle course.



“I’m not really familiar with hand signals, so I was able to review them,” she said. “And I always make sure I have enough air in the tires.”