Fort Drum FMWR hosts annual Bike Rodeo to promote safety

Fort Drum family members practice bicycle-riding skills on an indoor obstacle course July 11 during the annual Bike Rodeo. Hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff, the event promotes proper bike maintenance and rules that bicyclists should follow while riding. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

