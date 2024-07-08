Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts annual Bike Rodeo to promote safety [Image 4 of 6]

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts annual Bike Rodeo to promote safety

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum family members practice bicycle-riding skills on an indoor obstacle course July 11 during the annual Bike Rodeo. Hosted by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff, the event promotes proper bike maintenance and rules that bicyclists should follow while riding. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 08:07
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum FMWR
    Fort Drum Bike Rodeo

