Ghost Wolves of UX-24 change command

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Cmdr. Michael Mabrey addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony where he...... read more read more Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Cmdr. Michael Mabrey addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony where he transitioned leadership of unmanned Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24 to Cmdr. Tyler Hurst at Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, Maryland on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md. – Cmdr. Michael Mabrey was relieved by Cmdr. Tyler Hurst as commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24 during a change of command ceremony on Jul. 11 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.



Naval Test Wing Atlantic Commodore Capt. Elizabeth Somerville presided over the ceremony.



“When you talk to Cmdr. Mabrey about this command, it is immediately apparent just how proud he is to be a part of this Wolf Pack,” said Somerville. “UX-24 has set the example for a strong culture of military and civilian collaboration, which is the very foundation of what makes Naval developmental flight test second to none in this business. Cmdr. Hurst is absolutely the right commanding officer to continue this legacy, and I am very much looking forward to seeing the Ghost Wolf team continue to thrive under his leadership.”



Hurst, a native of Bakersfield, California, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in 2004 and was designated a naval aviator in 2006. He flew the F/A-18E Super Hornet operationally and conducted developmental flight test on the F/A-18A-F and EA-18G in the Airborne Electronic Attack and Carrier Suitability Departments at VX-23. Hurst reported to UX-24 as the chief test pilot in February of 2023. He has flown more than 2,500 hours in 34 different aircraft and has over 600 carrier arrested landings.



“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” said Hurst. “We have our work cut out for us as we advance UAS capabilities and continue breaking down barriers to fully integrate UAS with manned platforms in Naval Aviation.”

UX-24 also welcomed Lt. Col. Jason Noll as the squadron’s next chief test pilot. Noll flew the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor in the fleet with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadrons (VMM) 561, 265, 262, and 161, and as a developmental test pilot at HX-21.



The ceremony was attended by more than 200 family, friends, aviators, and engineers who have served or followed alongside Mabrey and Hurst during their careers. An MQ-8 Fire Scout, MQ-9 Reaper, and several smaller unmanned aerial vehicles were on display in the hangar.



Mabrey welcomed his wife, children, and parents to celebrate his three years of service at UX-24.



“It’s been a sincere privilege to be a part of the Ghost Wolf Pack for nearly three years—there is no finer team of UAS testers in the naval service,” said Mabrey. “They are all in on getting winning UAS and counter-UAS capability to the fleet, and their work will only get more important in the years ahead as unmanned and autonomous systems blanket the battlespace providing overwatch, and supporting fires for the fleet.”



Mabrey, a native of Missouri, graduated from the USNA in 2005 and earned his wings of gold in October 2009. He flew the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet operationally, instructed in the F/A-18A-F, and conducted developmental test in the F/A-18A-F, EA-18G, and T-45C. He has flown over 1,900 hours in 30 different types of fixed and rotary wing manned and unmanned aircraft.



During his time serving at UX-24, Mabrey led the squadron in numerous accomplishments to advance unmanned aviation and support fleet operators.



For the MQ-8 Fire Scout, UX-24 supported the fleet through safety pauses to expedite investigations for return to flight, stood up the first Fire Scout detachment in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility, conducted high risk ship suitability testing to expand operating envelopes, and tested optically based passive shipboard recovery systems.



UX-24 also stood up the flight test program for the MQ-9 Reaper, providing critical payload integration data to advance Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron capabilities which have been in high demand in the Indo-Pacific geographic area.



The squadron also championed the development of the MQ-25 Stingray to provide unmanned aerial refueling capabilities to the fleet.



The squadron’s Small Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Department led testing to support the initial operational capabilities decision for the TRV-150 Tactical Resupply UAS while sundowning the RQ-21 Blackjack and supporting initial prototyping for the Medium Aerial Resupply Vehicle - Expeditionary Logistics program.



The Counter UAS department conducted simultaneous test of five systems while also supporting a host of external customers.



The squadron’s RQ-23 Tigershark UAS served as a flexible payload asset allowing testing of a variety of sensor suites and providing an invaluable training tool for the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School systems syllabus.



UX-24 also stood up a Collaborative Combat Aircraft program in coordination with the U.S. Air Force and Australian allies to develop unmanned assets for the Air Wing of the Future.



Mabrey moves on to the Navy’s F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) at the Naval Air Systems Command.



UX-24 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. With facilities in Patuxent River, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation and our warfighters.



For more information about NAWCAD, please go to www.navair.navy.mil or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAWCAD/.