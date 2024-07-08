Cmdr. Michael Mabrey addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony where he transitioned leadership of unmanned Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24 to Cmdr. Tyler Hurst at Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, Maryland on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:09
|Photo ID:
|8524410
|VIRIN:
|240711-O-JQ696-8498
|Resolution:
|7231x4821
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ghost Wolves of UX-24 change command, by NAWCAD Visual Information, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ghost Wolves of UX-24 change command
Aviation
Test Pilot/Flight Test Project Officer
