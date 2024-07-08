Ghost Wolves of UX-24 change command

Cmdr. Michael Mabrey addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony where he transitioned leadership of unmanned Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24 to Cmdr. Tyler Hurst at Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes, Maryland on July 11, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom)

