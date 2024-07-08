Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days July 16-17 on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, tool kits and lawn and garden items, clothing and handbags, gaming products and more. Get a sneak peek of the deals here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2IG. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Xtra Deal Days are coming to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with big discounts for military shoppers on July 16 and 17.



Special savings will be available throughout stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including:

• Up to $450 off featured CLX Gaming items.

• Up to $100 off select tool kits.

• Up to 30% savings on select lawn and garden tools and products.

• 25% off handbags from Fossil, Guess, Nine West and more.

• Up to 30% off designer fragrances from Dolce & Gabbana, Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, Ariana Grande, Vince Camuto and more.

• 15% off prestige cosmetics, including Smashbox, Estee Lauder and Clinique.

• 15% off select diamond jewelry and watches and 20% off fashion jewelry.

• Up to 40% off select Braun, Norelco and Manscaped.

• Deals on skincare including buy one, get one free on select Olay products and up to 20% off select Philosophy, Peter Thomas Roth, Murad, Lancome and more.

• Up to $20 off Phillips Sonicare and 40% off Oral-B and Spinbrush electric toothbrushes.

• And more!



MILITARY STAR® cardmembers will enjoy even more savings, including:

• An additional 15% off clothing, shoes, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, watches, cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and more.

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $15 off a purchase of $30 or more at Exchange mall vendors. (Coupon required. See the vendor or Exchange customer service for the coupon.)



MILITARY STAR cardmembers also earn rewards points on all purchases. New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can save an additional 10% on all first-day purchases, upon account approval. See an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa to apply for a card.



Some exclusions apply. See a store associate for details or browse ShopMyExchange.com for these and other exclusive offers.



While service members, retirees, military families, Veterans and other authorized shoppers are saving during Xtra Deal Days, they’re also strengthening their communities. 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in the military communities it is privileged to serve.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



