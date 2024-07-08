The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days July 16-17 on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, tool kits and lawn and garden items, clothing and handbags, gaming products and more. Get a sneak peek of the deals here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2IG.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:20 Photo ID: 8519031 VIRIN: 240708-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 1.42 MB Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.