Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17

    Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days July 16-17 on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, tool kits and lawn and garden items, clothing and handbags, gaming products and more. Get a sneak peek of the deals here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2IG.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8519031
    VIRIN: 240708-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Offers Sneak Peek of Xtra Deal Day Savings Coming July 16 and 17

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT