WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates the official initiation of class of 2025.

FORT MOORE, GA (Jul 8) – Today, WHINSEC held its traditional International Flag Ceremony at the auditorium with students, cadre, and family members from 13 countries. The event marks the academic beginning of the Command and General Staff Officer Course. During the ceremony, participating nations presented their national colors. This occasion represents both a spirit of international cooperation and the vast breadth of knowledge brought by the students.



Class of 2025 will have representation from the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the USA. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Air Force; Marines; Army National Guard; Army Reserve; and the U.S. Army.



The ceremony marks the official beginning of the 47-week course. The course educates and trains intermediate-level Army, sister service, sister agencies, and partner nation officers to be prepared to operate in unified land operations, joint, interagency, and multinational environments as field grade commanders and staff officers. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over 40 hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.



CGSOC, class 2024 graduate and the current De Leon – Gonzalez School of Leadership and Tactics director. Lt. Col. Munir Noureddine was the guest speaker at the event. He began his remarks with a quote from Colin Powell: "Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty and persistence."



He continued congratulating the students, “Your selection to attend the Command and General Staff Course at WHINSEC, marks an important milestone in your military careers. All nations represented today have sent their best officers. The course will provide you with a broader perspective of military operations, strategic planning, and senior level decision making to meet the most complex challenges in your careers.”



“A year ago, I was in your shoes. I can tell you for a fact, WHINSEC fosters cooperation and the exchange of knowledge among officers from different countries, strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding in the Western Hemisphere. These international relationships will be invaluable throughout your career, allowing you to work together to address common problems and promote regional peace and security. Always keep a positive attitude and an open mind to learn as you master the transitions from one block to the next. Every day is an opportunity to learn- Take advantage of every class, every exercise and every interaction with your peers and instructors to grow as a leader and as a person. Having great synergy in your team will ensure that everyone starts and finishes together!”



“More than an educational institution; WHINSEC is a family. You will become brothers and sisters, mentors and confidants, as you support each other on difficult days. Manage your time effectively, balancing fitness, study, and family. You represent the best of your countries; work with high motivation and dedication to achieve your goals. Make the most of this experience and I wish you success on this new path,” concluded Noureddine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:00 Story ID: 475743 Location: US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates the official initiation of class of 2025., by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.