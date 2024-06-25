Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the community gathered at the installation's Community Club on Jun 26, to participate in the Fort Buchanan Hiring and Education Fair, organized by the Transition Assistance Program (TAP).



Through TAP, Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, provides military members, spouses, dependents, and veterans with the counseling, educational workshops, and seminars necessary to find employment opportunities as part of its mission to enable warfighters readiness.



Some of the organizations that participated in the event are Ana G. Mendes University, Sagrado Corazon University, the Fort Buchanan Education Center, the National Guard Education Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Secret Service, the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Internal Revenue Services, Small Business Administration, the Army, and Airforce Exchange Services, among others.



"We are glad so many people came to this fair. We have hosted everyone in the best possible way because that's what we are here for, to support not only the members of the service but also our community," said Wilbin Colon Vargas, transitioning assistance specialist.



Senior Airman Anthony Ramos Villafañez was among the many service members who attended the event.



"It's the first time I've been here at a job fair. It's well detailed and organized, and I have applied for various jobs," said Ramos Villafañez, an Air National Guard 156th Wing member.



At the beginning of the year, Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, announced in a press conference that the command and different tenants would hire dozens of new federal employees this year.



For more information about future career fairs, those interested can visit the official Fort Buchanan Facebook page @ FortBuchananofficial.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve troops.



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.

