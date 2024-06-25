Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community

Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the community gathered at the installation's Community Club on Jun 26, to participate in the Fort Buchanan Hiring and Education Fair, organized by the Transition Assistance Program (TAP).

