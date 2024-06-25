Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community

    PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the community gathered at the installation's Community Club on Jun 26, to participate in the Fort Buchanan Hiring and Education Fair, organized by the Transition Assistance Program (TAP).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8502919
    VIRIN: 240626-A-cc868-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community [Image 6 of 6], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community
    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community
    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community
    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community
    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community
    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan facilitates job search to the local military community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuerte buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT