U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander

Under the blue, German sky, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield relinquished command of the garrison to Col. Troy Danderson in a ceremony hosted by Installation Management Commander-Europe Director Mr. Tommy Mize, on Clay Kaserne’s Allen Field, June 26, 2024.



Prior to the change of command ceremony, Mayfield was awarded the Legion of Merit by the IMCOM-E director. Mize also recognized Michelle Mayfield for her support and work on behalf of the garrison.



“Michelle has been an elegant, warm and gracious ambassador for our nation, our garrison and all our military families at many host nation events…you have done a tremendous job here...I want to personally thank you,” Mize said.



In a time-honored ceremony steeped in tradition, the outgoing commander passed the garrison flag to Mize, who in turn passed the colors to the incoming commander, symbolizing the Army’s trust and fidelity in the new commander as he accepts the transfer of authority and responsibility.



Mize praised Mayfield and the garrison for their many accomplishments throughout his two years in command to include: modernizing and improving infrastructure on Mainz Kastel, new renovations to the motor pool at the Mainz Kastel Annex, and the new ring road connecting Clay Kaserne to Clay North.



He also spoke about Mayfield’s oversight of projects that converted excess Army family housing units to unaccompanied personnel housing, otherwise known as Soldier housing, to alleviate barracks overcrowding while improving Soldier living conditions.



“[Mayfield] is a thoughtful leader who genuinely cares for this community…genuinely cares for those he leads, and he also cares for those he supports, and he has done a tremendous job leading this team. And as a result, the garrison has flourished under his leadership,” said Mize.



During Mayfield’s tenure the garrison earned multiple Army recognitions for its successes. For example, the Wiesbaden Lodge was selected as the best lodging facility in the Army in 2023 and 2024, and both the Lodge manager and Lodge supervisor were named the U.S. Army’s best lodging manager and supervisor in 2024.



Mize went on to praise the garrison’s successful efforts to galvanize the garrison community to support the 2023 Army Emergency Relief Campaign. This support resulted in Wiesbaden earning recognition as the best small installation in the Army and earning third place honors in the medium installation category during the 2024 AER Campaign.



Additionally, Mize acknowledged the herculean work Mayfield and the garrison team did to plan, coordinate and host the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.



The recently held airlift celebration featured memorial and remembrance ceremonies, military working dog demonstrations, parachute operations, candy drops from vintage aircraft, music, and food vendors. The event was enjoyed by more than 40,000 people as the garrison opened its gates to the entire Wiesbaden community.



Following the IMCOM-E director, Mayfield opened his remarks by offering thanks to those in attendance who stood beside him and offered mentorship and guidance throughout his career.



“I want to thank those who made my time in command so special,” he said.



He spoke directly to many of the local leaders and organizations that he relied on during his command, representing the U.S. military and surrounding host nation communities.



“Thank you for your leadership and guidance as I navigated the complex problems and tough decisions I needed to make,” Mayfield said.



Mayfield continued, thanking many of the garrison’s vital host nation partners, including local lord mayors, district mayors, and other leaders representing the Landeskommando, and community police and fire representatives.



“Thank you to Lord Mayor of Wiesbaden, Gert-Uwe Mende. Thank you for your friendship, support, and mentorship. It has been a great honor to be a part of your magnificent city as the unofficial ‘27th district of Wiesbaden’,” added Mayfield.



Mayfield went on to mention his relationship with Landeskommando Hessen Commander Brig. Gen. Bernd Stöckmann, as being amongst his most cherished engagements during his time in command.



He also mentioned the garrison directors, support staff and workforce, thanking them for their leadership, advice and friendship.



“You are the reason that I came to work…you are an amazing team that simply makes the seemingly impossible possible, every day. Without you I would not have been successful,” added Mayfield.



In closing his remarks, he addressed the new commander directly.



“Get ready for a wonderfully chaotic and extremely rewarding ride…you are inheriting an amazing team that is simply unbreakable,” Mayfield said.



Danderson, during his remarks, thanked senior leaders for the opportunity to command such a great team that truly makes U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden the ‘Army’s home in Germany’.



“This is the assignment I wanted, the team I wanted to be a part of and the community in which we wanted to belong,” said Danderson.



He also gave thanks to the Mayfields for helping him and his family during their arrival and transition to Germany.



“Your love and respect for this garrison truly shines through,” Danderson noted.



Before closing his remarks, Danderson spoke to the workforce about the garrison’s mission and how the work accomplished today, enables success in the future.



“I know what you do is critical to the Army, it is critical to the security of Germany and critical to the stability of Europe. I am eager to work alongside you and anticipate the needs of this community,” he added.



Prior to assuming command of the garrison, Danderson served in the office of the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.



He is a graduate of both the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama, and the National War College in Washington, D.C.

