U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Troy Danderson passes the garrison colors to USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil during the garrison change of command ceremony held on Clay Kaserne's Allen Field, June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 05:16
|Photo ID:
|8502009
|VIRIN:
|100625-A-FP338-8029
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT