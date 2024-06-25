Installation Management Command - Europe Director Mr. Tommy Mize speaks to the audience during the garrison change of command ceremony held on Clay Kaserne's Allen Field, June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8502015
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-FP338-7920
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT