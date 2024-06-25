NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor holds Change of Command ceremony

Photo By Jessica McClanahan | NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor held a Change of Command Ceremony June 21 onboard Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Jessica McClanahan | NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor held a Change of Command Ceremony June 21 onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. NAVSUP Commander and Chief of Supply Corps, Rear Admiral Kenneth Epps, presided over the event in which Captain Shawn M. Triggs, SC, USN relinquished command to Captain Sean M. Andrews, SC, USN. see less | View Image Page

Pearl Harbor, HI—During a traditional Change of Command ceremony held June 21 onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Captain Shawn M. Triggs, SC, USN relinquished command of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor to Captain Sean M. Andrews, SC, USN



NAVSUP Commander and Chief of Supply Corps, Rear Admiral Kenneth Epps, presided over the event and spoke about the rich history, unique mission, and capabilities of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. Under Capt. Triggs’ leadership, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor played a pivotal role in providing critical logistics support to naval forces across the Pacific region, ensuring operational readiness and sustainment of forces.



Epps stated that FLC Pearl Harbor was fortunate to have had Captain Triggs at the helm, congratulating Triggs on how he “led the robust mid-Pacific mission, served as the face of NAVSUP, and created a climate of inclusion and excellence” during his time in command.



During his remarks, Triggs thanked the nearly 450 military and civilian members of the NAVSUP FLC workforce. "The energy, enthusiasm, and professionalism that each of you brought to work every day served as a catalyst for our numerous accomplishments. We were committed, passionate, and principled in everything we did to deliver the full spectrum of integrated logistics services to our mission partners."



Epps advised Andrews to “continue to put your people first, and mission success will follow.” He added, “Captain Triggs has set you up for success, but there is work to do. There is a bond with the ‘ohana across the island that we need to continue to fortify and strengthen. There is a trust that we need to maintain. It takes a lot of work, leadership, and human beings. You will be part of that team.” Epps also stressed his confidence that Andrews “is the right person to get us where we need to be.”



Andrews brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in various leadership capacities and demonstrating a strong commitment to excellence and mission accomplishment throughout his career. In his most recent assignment, Andrews served as Force Logistics Director and Fleet Logistics Director for U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet.



During his remarks, Andrews thanked Triggs for his leadership and directly addressed the members of the FLC workforce, stating, “Our mission is crucial and our responsibilities are great. Together, we will strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication that captain Triggs and many before him worked so hard to instill.” He continued, “We face some challenges and changes ahead, but I am confident that by working together as a cohesive and motivated team, we will overcome any obstacle to continue achieving our goals.”



The Change of Command ceremony not only signified the passing of authority from one commanding officer to another but also emphasized the Navy’s commitment to continuity of mission and leadership



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

