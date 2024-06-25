Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines

Photo By Mark Scott | Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a mass-casualty exercise with...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a mass-casualty exercise with the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Mactan Island, Philippines, June 15, 2023. The National Guard SPP supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and Combatant Commands by developing enduring partner relationships, building partner capacity and interoperability, and enhancing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges together. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott) see less | View Image Page

MACTAN, Philippines (June 15, 2024) – The Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program conducted a Medical First Responder and Incident Command Subject Matter Expert Exchange with members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines OJ9, Reservist and Retiree Affairs, on Mactan Airbase in the Philippines from June 6-10, 2023.



After four days of classroom learning, about 100 troops from the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines tested their knowledge with a mass-casualty field training exercise. “Victims” dressed in moulage, sirens blaring over loudspeakers, and smoke machines added realism to the exercise.



Sgt. 1st Class Fred Esteves of Guam Guard’s Medical Readiness Detachment was a member of the Medical First Responder Exchange.



“This week’s lesson was to work on a medical response to a disaster, which may be chemical, biological, earthquake/natural, or explosions,” said Esteves. “We have to train for it all and like everything we do, it comes with practice.”



Across the field from the Medical First Responder exercise, students of the Incident Command Course are also busy, tracking events from the disaster and generating reports. The concurrent training between first responders and incident command allows decision makers to see a more complete picture of the disaster, ultimately helping them to save lives, according to instructor Senior Master Sgt. Mike Quitugua.



Col. Sheila Compton-Rivo, Guam Guard chief of joint staff, congratulated the class during the graduation ceremony and thanked Armed Forces of the Philippines MGen Joel Nacnac, deputy chief of staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs OJ9 and COL Rozelle Salvosa, chief of the Reserve Training Division for their presence.



“Working with you has been rewarding and has helped me embrace the Filipino spirit of bayanihan – which means working together as a community, said Compton-Rivo. “The SPP process of training together, learning from each other, and becoming stronger together builds respect, trust, and friendship not only on the individual level, but on the national and international level as well.”