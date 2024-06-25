Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a mass-casualty exercise with the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Mactan Island, Philippines, June 15, 2023. The National Guard SPP supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and Combatant Commands by developing enduring partner relationships, building partner capacity and interoperability, and enhancing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges together.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 00:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928772
|VIRIN:
|240615-Z-RJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110408448
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT