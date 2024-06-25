Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a mass-casualty exercise with the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Mactan Island, Philippines, June 15, 2023. The National Guard SPP supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and Combatant Commands by developing enduring partner relationships, building partner capacity and interoperability, and enhancing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges together.