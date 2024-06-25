Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines [Image 5 of 5]

    Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a mass-casualty exercise with the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Mactan Island, Philippines, June 15, 2023. The National Guard SPP supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and Combatant Commands by developing enduring partner relationships, building partner capacity and interoperability, and enhancing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges together. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 00:05
    This work, Guam National Guard trains with Armed Forces of the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    State Partnership Program
    Philippines
    National Guard
    SPP
    Allies and Partners

