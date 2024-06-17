Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking

The latest update from the National Weather Service indicates that inflows into Gavins Point Dam appear to be peaking.



The inflows into Gavins Point are currently 35,500 cubic feet per second from an peak of about 40,000 cfs earlier today.



“Although the inflows are declining, they are still higher than the current releases from Gavins Point Dam,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.



As long as the inflows are higher than the releases, a slow rise to the reservoir elevation at Gavins Point will continue.



Releases will remain at 24,000 cfs however, some flows will be transferred from the power house to the spillway with about 9000 cfs released through the powerhouse and about 15,000 cfs released through the spillway.



“Because inflows appear to be on the decline, transferring some flows to the spillway will allow us to store a little more water in the Gavins Point reservoir and maintain the 24,000 cfs release rate,” added Remus.



Once reservoir storage has declined below 1210 feet, water managers will reevaluate any changes to releases.



River Stage information from the National Weather Service is available at water.noaa.gov or weather.gov/mbrfc.



Gavins Point daily release information is available here: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/GRFT.pdf



And updated pool levels, inflows and releases is available here: https://water.usace.army.mil/a2w/f?p=100:1:0::::P1_LINK:3097030-CWMS



For each of the Missouri River Dams and downstream gauges visit: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Current-Conditions/Reservoir-Elevations/

