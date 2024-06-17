This graphic from the Missouri River Water Management Division shows the current pool elevation (green line) and shows pool elevations appearing to stabilize. The inflows (shown in red) remain high but appear to have steadied and releases (in blue) remain at 24,000 cfs. https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/plots/jpegs/gapt2.jpg
Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking
