Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking

    Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    This graphic from the Missouri River Water Management Division shows the current pool elevation (green line) and shows pool elevations appearing to stabilize. The inflows (shown in red) remain high but appear to have steadied and releases (in blue) remain at 24,000 cfs. https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/plots/jpegs/gapt2.jpg

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8493056
    VIRIN: 240623-A-A1408-1001
    Resolution: 1001x780
    Size: 195.13 KB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inflows to Gavins Point reservoir appear to be peaking

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flooding
    Missouri River
    Gavins Point
    Releases
    Runoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT