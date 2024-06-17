Hundreds gather for Fort McCoy’s 2024 celebration of Army’s 249th Birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 249th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of members of the Fort McCoy community took part in the many events and activities offered at the installation June 14 during the Fort McCoy celebration of the Army’s 249th birthday.



The birthday bash, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), began early in the day with the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk that began and ended at the recently renovated Rumpel Fitness Center.



For the run/walk, approximately 200 people took part in all ages, and all those participants received free Army Birthday t-shirts as well. At the end, Maj. Randy Downs, company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, finished the 5k run first.



At the same time as the run/walk, a free breakfast was provided for all the run/walk participants at the front of Rumpel Fitness Center as well as for other community members who came to watch and participate in the festivities. Breakfast items included, juice, water, bars, donuts, and more.



DFMWR officials said the run/walk was, like 2023, one of the most successful in recent years, and the weather for the event turned out to be exceptional.



Later the same day, beginning at 11 a.m. at McCoy’s Community Center, the birthday celebration continued with a free lunch, cake-cutting ceremony, and on-site band entertainment from the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn.



The 204th Army Band also played during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and during the 2022 and 2023 Fort McCoy Army birthday celebrations. For the 2024 celebration, band members played on the stage at the McCoy’s Community Center courtyard.



During the cake-cutting, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger cut the cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers present at the observance. Once the cake was cut, hundreds of community members were served lunch that included a variety of items to included pulled pork, chicken, beans, potato salad, pasta salad, cupcakes, the birthday cake, and more.



Just before the hundreds of community members went in to enjoy the free lunch honoring the Army’s 249th birthday, DFMWR Director Patric McGuane and Messenger welcomed everyone.

“Welcome everyone once again to the 249th Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center,” McGuane said. “We appreciate everyone being here, and we appreciate our sponsors who helped make this happen.”



Messenger added a special welcome as well.



“Today we celebrate our people — Soldiers, civilians, and family who protect America 24/7,” Messenger said. “Today, we continue to defend this country, and we’re needed so much with our all-volunteer force. Serving one’s country is a noble cause, and I got to tell you I believe it’s among life’s greatest work.



“Whether you’re a Soldier or a civilian serving, nothing illustrates our nation’s commitment more to freedom and democracy than putting boots on the ground where they’re needed and conducting defensive and offensive action at the expense of our enemy,” he said.



Also, as part of the event, Messenger held the enlistment oath for 11 new recruits who joined the Army. With the spirit of the day, possibly it will be a day they’ll remember as their Army career takes off, and they put their “boots on the ground.”



Weather during all of the festivities June 14th was sunny to partly cloudy and in the upper 70s. As one community members said, “was the perfect day for a celebration.”



