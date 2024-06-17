Hundreds gather for Fort McCoy’s 2024 celebration of Army’s 249th Birthday

Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 249th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

