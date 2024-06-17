Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hundreds gather for Fort McCoy’s 2024 celebration of Army’s 249th Birthday [Image 16 of 20]

    Hundreds gather for Fort McCoy’s 2024 celebration of Army’s 249th Birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 249th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Hundreds gather for Fort McCoy’s 2024 celebration of Army’s 249th Birthday [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    249th Army Birthday Celebration
    Army community observances
    Army people and workforce

