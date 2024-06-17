Fort Detrick Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy System

Photo By lanessa hill | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable...... read more read more Photo By lanessa hill | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Brig. Gen Edward Bailey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick and Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco cut a ribbon celebrating the newly completed advanced renewable system at Fort Detrick on June 18, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Fort Detrick announced the newly completed advanced renewable energy system on June 18. This event marks the culmination of efforts to enhance the base’s energy independence, sustainability, and potential for energy resiliency.



The new activation is now live and features a 6 MW/6MWh battery energy storage system that integrates seamlessly with an existing 18.6 MW (DC) solar energy facility, which has been operational since 2016. This integration not only boosts the facility’s capacity by providing frequency regulation services to the local electric grid but also enhances the overall energy security and sustainability of the installation by improving the power quality and correcting unintended fluctuations in generation.



“The battery system partnership is the first in the Army its also a key component to building a future microgrid on Fort Detrick,” said Brig. Gen Edward Bailey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick. “The BESS adds to our increasing portfolio of renewable energy resources which includes solar fields on area b, solar panels in housing, solar panel lighting in parking lots and solar charging programs for our electric fleet. These efforts are creating a culture that recognizes the value of sustainability.



“We’re proud to lead initiatives that not only bolster the U.S. Army’s energy security but also align with our commitment to consistently deliver the most innovative and vendor neutral energy solutions,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “This project at Fort Detrick is a steppingstone towards future developments, including potential integration into a microgrid system, which will provide further essential backup power and support the Army’s mission-critical operations during potential outages.”



“The Army and industry partners like Ameresco share a common vision—to create a sustainable, resilient, and clean energy future,” said the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson. “The 6 MW/h energy storage system we are inaugurating at Fort Detrick complements the existing 18.6 MW (DC) solar installation and exemplifies cutting edge innovation and the success of partnerships. This win-win outcome benefits the Army, local Maryland communities, and many other stakeholders.”



The installation with the Frederick is enhanced by this and the energy from our solar farm coupled with community The BESS not only benefit the installation but will help create a buffer for the local community to use the energy during periods of high consumption such as the day of the event when temperatures rose into the 90’s.



Fort Detrick leads by example as it searches for renewable energy projects and promotes the benefits of renewable energy solutions.