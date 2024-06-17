Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy System

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Brig. Gen Edward Bailey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick and Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco cut a ribbon celebrating the newly completed advanced renewable system at Fort Detrick on June 18, 2024.

    Fort Detrick

    #fortdetrick #renewableenergy

