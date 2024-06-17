Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Brig. Gen Edward Bailey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick and Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco cut a ribbon celebrating the newly completed advanced renewable system at Fort Detrick on June 18, 2024.
06.18.2024
06.20.2024
|8487849
|240618-A-JW358-7002
|4032x3024
|3.55 MB
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|2
|0
Fort Detrick Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy System
Fort Detrick
