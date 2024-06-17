Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Brig. Gen Edward Bailey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick and Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco cut a ribbon celebrating the newly completed advanced renewable system at Fort Detrick on June 18, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:09 Photo ID: 8487849 VIRIN: 240618-A-JW358-7002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.55 MB Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Detrick Unveils Advanced Renewable Energy System, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.