Historic Appointment: WHINSEC Welcomes Its First Black Commandant.

FT MOORE, GA – Today, members of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation welcomed its ninth Institute’s commandant, Col. Eldridge “Raj.” Singleton during a ceremony at the Darby Hall in McGinnis-Wickham, building 4, where Col. Michael Rogowski relinquished command after two years at the helm of the Institute.



Singleton, an Illinois native, earned both his Bachelor of Science degree and commission as a U.S. Army Officer from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2000. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Latin American Studies from San Diego State University and an Associate of Arts degree in Brazilian Portuguese from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, California.



A seasoned Foreign Area Officer, Singleton recently served as the U.S. Army Attaché to the Philippines. Previously he has served in U.S. embassies as the U.S. Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché in Belize; Interim Defense Attaché to Jamaica: Army Attaché to Bolivia; and Security Cooperation Officer in Haiti.



Earlier in his career, Singleton served as an Infantry and Special Forces Officer in various positions during combat in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 Story ID: 474304