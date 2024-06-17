WHINSEC Welcomes 9th School Commandant

Today, U.S. Army Col. Eldridge “Raj.” Singleton became the ninth commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation during a ceremony at the Darby Hall in McGinnis-Wickham, building 4, where Col. Michael Rogowski relinquished command after two years at the helm of the Institute.

