Today, U.S. Army Col. Eldridge “Raj.” Singleton became the ninth commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation during a ceremony at the Darby Hall in McGinnis-Wickham, building 4, where Col. Michael Rogowski relinquished command after two years at the helm of the Institute.
This work, WHINSEC Welcomes 9th School Commandant [Image 2 of 2], by SPC jaden witt, identified by DVIDS
Historic Appointment: WHINSEC Welcomes Its First Black Commandant.
