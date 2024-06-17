Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Welcomes 9th School Commandant [Image 1 of 2]

    WHINSEC Welcomes 9th School Commandant

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. jaden witt 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Today, U.S. Army Col. Eldridge “Raj.” Singleton became the ninth commandant of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation during a ceremony at the Darby Hall in McGinnis-Wickham, building 4, where Col. Michael Rogowski relinquished command after two years at the helm of the Institute.

