Army Officer Returns to Command Eastern Sector

Photo By Amy Gregorski | Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, passes the Eastern Sector colors to...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, passes the Eastern Sector colors to Army. Col. Avi Grein, Eastern Sector Commander. Grein assumed command of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Janelle Kutter during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony June 13 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. see less | View Image Page

North Chicago, Ill – Army Col. Adam “Avi” Grein accepted command of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Janelle Kutter during a change of command and retirement ceremony June 13 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill.



Kutter took command of Eastern Sector in June 2022. She previously served at Dallas MEPS and later as commander of 11th Battalion and St. Louis MEPS during her 25-year Army career. USMEPCOM was her last duty station before retirement. Kutter plans to work with the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps as part of the DoD SkillBridge Program in Florida following her retirement from active duty.



“I want to thank you for all your love, and I can’t imagine finishing my career anywhere else,” said Kutter. “MEPCOM is where my heart is, and I know you’ll [Col. Grein] love it here.”



Kutter’s tenure at USMEPCOM will leave a lasting impression on the people, leadership and community she worked with.



“You will not be forgotten, Janelle, and you left a legacy I’m sure you’ll take with you to your next adventure,” said Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander. “Congratulations on a great command tour. You’ve forever impacted the morale of the team. Thank you for your service and the energy you have brought to USMEPCOM. It is an understatement to say, ‘You will be missed.’”



In saying goodbye to one commander, USMEPCOM welcomed a new Eastern Sector commander, Col. Grein, who is returning to USMEPCOM for the second time.



“Col. Grein, Welcome to USMEPCOM,” said Stallings. “In taking command of Eastern Sector, you are assuming a key leadership role in the military accessions community. You now take on the responsibility for leading Eastern Sector, and its 34 MEPS, as they accomplish the nation’s business of ensuring the quality of those who choose to become tomorrow’s Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen.”



Grein previously served at Columbus MEPS and is excited to return to the USMEPCOM family, sharing his plans for what’s to come in Eastern Sector.



“I think to myself that 21 years ago, I set out on a journey not knowing if I would reach this destination, and now that I am here, I stand here humble and grateful for this opportunity,” said Grein. “My time here in Eastern Sector will be spent giving you all 120% of my passion, abilities and expertise. I am here to serve and lead selflessly with one purpose, which is to benefit you, our families, USMEPCOM and our Nation. This will be done by continuing the tradition of excellence BEASTside is known for.”