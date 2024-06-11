Army Officer Returns to Command Eastern Sector

Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, passes the Eastern Sector colors to Army. Col. Avi Grein, Eastern Sector Commander. Grein assumed command of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Janelle Kutter during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony June 13 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois.

