    Army Officer Returns to Command Eastern Sector

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, passes the Eastern Sector colors to Army. Col. Avi Grein, Eastern Sector Commander. Grein assumed command of Eastern Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Col. Janelle Kutter during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony June 13 at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8473908
    VIRIN: 240613-D-XU298-1001
    Resolution: 4313x2876
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

