USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Singapore, Attends Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Singapore from May 30 - June 4, 2024, where he met with senior military and government officials and participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue.



Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and defense leaders from across the globe gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks.



Paparo spoke on Shangri-La panel, “Deterrence and Reassurance in the Asia-Pacific,” where he highlighted strategic competition between major powers, including military capabilities, intentions and potential flashpoints.



“Deterrence is our highest duty,” Paparo proclaimed. “It’s a result of capability and will, and the potential adversary’s awareness of the same. It relies on the potential enemies believing the risk of military defeat, but also economic loss, diplomatic isolation, or a combination of all of the above.”



Paparo continued to say, “assurance focuses on building trust and confidence...it intends to reassure that allies and partners will come to their aid in the case of aggression, fostering stability within alliances and partnerships, and deterring potential aggressors.”



During the Shangri-La Dialogue, Paparo hosted and participated in bilateral and multilateral meetings to underscore commitments to multinational engagements that showcase capabilities and increase understanding of regional challenges; efforts to enhance coordination and information-sharing arrangements; and a deepening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region to confront common threats and protect shared interests. Paparo met with ministers of defense and senior military leaders from Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lithuania, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.



While in Singapore, Paparo and INDOPACOM’s senior enlisted leader Fleet Master Chief David Isom, engaged with leadership and personnel assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73. They provided perspectives from the Shangri-La Dialogue and discussed commitments and collaborations with our regional allies.



COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, promoting freedom of navigation through patrols in the South China Sea and contributing resources to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.



As one of the U.S.' strongest bilateral partners in Southeast Asia, Singapore plays an indispensable role in regional security, and the two countries continue to expand their enduring relationship based on mutual interests, robust security and defense cooperation and enduring people-to-people ties.

