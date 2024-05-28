CDRUSINDOPACOM speaks at Shangri-la Dialogue

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, second from left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during a Shangri-La Dialogue panel, “Deterrence and Reassurance in the Asia-Pacific,” with senior leaders from France, the Netherlands and the People’s Republic of China, in Singapore, May 31, 2024. The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

