CDRUSINDOPACOM attends Shangri-la Dialogue

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, second from right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends a panel discussion, “Re-imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability,” at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2024. The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is a defense summit focused on the Asia-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

