NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel E. Altobelli, a native of White Plains, New York, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), is "piped ashore" for the final time during his retirement ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, June 6. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) bid farewell to Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel E. Altobelli, a native of White Plains, New York, who commemorated the end of his 26 years of naval service, during a time-honored retirement ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, June 6.



The presiding officer for the ceremony, Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC, commended Altobelli for his loyal devotion to the Navy, Sailors, and his family.



“Senior Chief has been one of the most outstanding key players that we needed to help get the installation to where we are today,” said Kimnach. “He knows how to lead, people follow him, and this ability matters; not only during his service, but during the next chapter of his life.”



Altobelli served as the ground electronics maintenance officer (GEMO) at NBVC from Aug. 2021 to June 2024.



“He became the GEMO during a time when the division was not performing well,” said Cmdr. Mitchell “Dez” Deshotel, air traffic control training and readiness officer, Naval Air Atlantic. “NBVC had great technical Sailors, no doubt, but they needed direction, accountability, compassion, and togetherness. This is where Senior Chief shines, as a servant leader. His division crushed their next inspection and received outstanding remarks in every area reviewed.”



During the ceremony, Kimnach presented Altobelli with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal that reflected his meritorious division service.



As cited in the award, Senior Chief Altobelli’s unmatched leadership drove a 95 percent score on the Naval Air Operations Procedures Standardization Evaluation.



“Thank you for being a force in the Chief’s mess,” said Kimnach. “You’ve been incredibly important for me, the installation, and our Sailors.”



Altobelli took to the podium to graciously thank his Sailors, guests, and share personal stories about family members who travelled from various states, to bid him “fair winds and following seas.”



“That PAR (precision approach radar) still working?” Altobelli asked his Sailors.



Electronics Technician 1st Class Laurence Stratton replied, “yes, Senior Chief.”



“I was going to make a speech about Navy work, but there’s been 26 years of that,” Altobelli candidly stated. “Instead, there is no better place to pay tribute to my wife, Amanda.”



Altobelli referenced parts of the ‘Navy Wife,’ a traditional poem often recited during naval ceremonies which describes the sacrifices and burdens service can have on the family.



“Although she wears no medals and will reap no glory on the field of battle, she is a hero in the truest sense of the word,” the poem reads.



During his 26-year career, Altobelli completed over ten deployments to include Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, and the Horn of Africa. He was selected to Senior Chief Petty Officer in 2020, while assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 1.



“For 26-years, this Sailor stood the watch,” said Senior Chief Culinary Specialist, Calvin Brown. “He stood the watch so that our fellow countrymen could sleep soundly in safety. Today we are here to say, shipmate, the watch stands relieved – we have the watch.”



Altobelli holds a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Networking Security from the University of Maryland Global Campus. His personal awards include a Joint Services Commendation Medal, five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and Army Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Combat Action Ribbon, and multiple unit and campaign awards.



The ceremony concluded after Kimnach granted permission for Altobelli to go ashore, and the call was made for the Boatswain to, "pipe the side."



Altobelli went ashore for the final time, upon the call, "Senior Chief, United States Navy, retired, departing!"



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.