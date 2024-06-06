PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Cmdr. Mitchell “Dez” Deshotel, air traffic control training and readiness officer, Naval Air Atlantic delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel E. Altobelli, a native of White Plains, New York, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), held at the Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, June 6. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8456679 VIRIN: 240606-N-AS200-1027 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.11 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.