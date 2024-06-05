Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service [Image 4 of 5]

    NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel E. Altobelli, a native of White Plains, New York, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), is "piped ashore" for the final time during his retirement ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, June 6. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    This work, NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement
    Navy Chief
    Senior Chief
    NBVC
    NR-NPASE-W

