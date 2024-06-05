NBVC Senior Chief Piped Ashore After 26 Years of Service

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 6, 2024) NNS – Senior Chief Electronics Technician Daniel E. Altobelli, a native of White Plains, New York, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), is "piped ashore" for the final time during his retirement ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Port Hueneme, June 6. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

