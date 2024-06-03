Perry assumes command of 445th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas A. Perry assumed command of the 445th Airlift Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 1, 2024.



Perry comes to the 445th from 434th Operations Group at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, where he served as the group commander



Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as more than 1,350 wing members, community leaders, family and friends gathered.



“His career I think exemplifies that of a Reserve Citizen Airman,” Durham said. “He’s deployed; he’s shown his metal, and so now we’ve selected him to be a wing commander here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with a different weapon system, with a different mission and a different group of professionals to lead.”



Durham went on to highlight how the 445th was the most active C-17 wings in the AFRC, flying over 1,000 sorties. He also stressed how important the role would be.



“No where else will you have a greater ability to motivate, influence and mentor Airmen’s lives than as a wing commander,” Durham explained.



The wing provides worldwide movement of high priority personnel and cargo. Missions range from local pilot proficiency training to aeromedical evacuation and worldwide strategic airlift to night vision goggle and low-level short-field assault operations.



“To have the honor and privilege to join this team, bring what I can to the table and dig into the organization is just incredible,” Perry said. “And I’m ready for it; I’m ready to tackle it head on.”



Perry will command 16 units with an inventory of nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and more than 1,700 Airmen.

