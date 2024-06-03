U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas A. Perry assumed command of the 445th Airlift Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926328
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-F3683-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110359657
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Perry assumes command of 445th Airlift Wing, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Perry assumes command of 445th Airlift Wing
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT