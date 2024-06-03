Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perry assumes command of 445th Airlift Wing

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas A. Perry assumed command of the 445th Airlift Wing in an assumption of command ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926331
    VIRIN: 240605-F-F3683-1001
    Filename: DOD_110359675
    Length: 00:11:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    C-17
    AFRC
    assumption of command
    445th AW
    445th Airlift Wing

