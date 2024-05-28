JEMX 2024 ZERO Day in-processing and reception

Louisiana National Guardsmen Sgt. Skylar St. Pierre, a critical care flight paramedic, provides instruction on litter lifting techniques during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 2, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

