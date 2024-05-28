Guard Aviation trains with Fire and Rescue crews to build familiarization during rescue operations

As Washington National Guard helicopter crews can confirm, emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time in Washington. Hikers slide down cliff sides, legs break on trails after slipping in a hole and a routine walk on a nature trail could require an emergency airlift.



To build familiarization and share tactics, techniques and procedures a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation joined members of the Central Pierce Fire and Rescue team on May 15, 2024, for a field training exercise at Crystal Mountain ski resort to rehearse potential technical rescue operations with military aircraft.



“This operation provided a mutually beneficial, unique opportunity for first responders in Pierce County to coordinate with the Washington Army National Guard in preparation for realistic, all-hazards domestic emergency response and rescue,” said Maj. Kevin Robillard, operations officer, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. “This also allows us to train in accordance with our role in the Evergreen Guardian plan.”



The training came about due to built-in relationships with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue team. Lieutenant Colonels Rebeccah Martinazzi and Scott Fieldman, who both work for the Fire Department and are in the Washington Army National Guard, helped set up the training.



“We had been training for several weeks at Crystal Mountain and this was the culminating event,” said Fieldman. “We had reps from across Pierce County Fire and Rescue, the Washington National Guard, Graham Fire, FEMA, Pierce and Snohomish County Sheriff Offices, and rescue crews from Crystal Mountain take part in the training.”



The Guard aircraft picked up members of the Central Pierce Fire and Rescue team from Thun Field, airlifting them to Crystal Mountain to take part in a potential gondola rescue operation.



“This happened in Turkey last month coincidentally,” said Fieldman.

The Washington Army National Guard is part of the larger rescue operations footprint in Washington state.



“There is the potential to have 230 rescue assets, who are technician experts in the region answer the call,” said Fieldman.



Guard aviation assets have seen an increase in rescue operations through the past decade, so the training at Crystal Mountain was extremely valuable for the flight crew that participated.



“We were able to not only discuss scenarios like flying near the ropes courses and gondola but provide valuable feedback and input on what Washington Army National Guard’s Aviation aircraft and aircrews are capable of assisting with,” said Robillard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 18:26 Story ID: 472649 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Aviation trains with Fire and Rescue crews to build familiarization during rescue operations, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.