Group photo of Washington Army National Guard aviation crew members and Central Pierce County Fire and Rescue near Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, May 15, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 18:25
|Photo ID:
|8440954
|VIRIN:
|240515-D-MN117-6296
|Resolution:
|640x481
|Size:
|135.91 KB
|Location:
|GREENWATER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Aviation trains with Fire and Rescue crews to build familiarization during rescue operations, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guard Aviation trains with Fire and Rescue crews to build familiarization during rescue operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT