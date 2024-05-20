Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards

Courtesy Photo | VICENZA, Italy — Lyman Parkhurst has been U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s energy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | VICENZA, Italy — Lyman Parkhurst has been U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s energy manager for the past decade at the Directorate of Public Works. Parkhurst earned the 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award for Career Exceptional Service and a Secretary of the Army award for Energy and Water Management. He was critical to energy planning for the Army Family Housing construction underway now at the Villaggio housing area. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Lyman Parkhurst, U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s energy manager for the past decade is typically first to arrive and last to leave each day at the Directorate of Public Works.



On his desk is an assortment of fruit with varying degrees of bruises and an insurmountable amount of paperwork and notes.



For his hard work and dedication to renewable energy, Parkhurst earned the 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award for Career Exceptional Service and a Secretary of the Army award for Energy and Water Management.



“He’s a little bit of a mad scientist,” said Bernie Kruse, the DPW director, who nominated Parkhurst. “I mean that in a good way.”



USAG Italy’s DPW has been at the forefront of energy conservation thanks to Parkhurst, Kruse said.



Since 2015, Parkhurst played essential roles in garrison public works programs to include Utilities Monitoring and Control System, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, and Cybersecurity.



He was critical to energy planning for the Army Family Housing construction underway now at the Villaggio housing area. While European energy costs skyrocketed in 2022, due to the Ukraine war, Parkhurst oversaw a $2.8 million cost avoidance.



For Parkhurst, the work on Caserma Del Din’s renewable energy source micro-grid is his most outstanding achievement. It covers 14 percent of the post’s electricity and saves $500,000 annually.



“Del Din has been our claim to fame,” said Parkhurst, who retires this fall.

Through dedication and expertise, Parkhurst transformed energy consumption on Caserma Ederle and Caserma Del Din, said Col. Scott Horrigan, USAG Italy’s commander.



“Lyman is one of the many employees that make USAG Italy one of the best places to live in the Army,” Horrigan said. “We appreciate his service and congratulate him for his Army-level award.”