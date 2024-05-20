Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards

VICENZA, Italy — Lyman Parkhurst has been U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s energy manager for the past decade at the Directorate of Public Works. Parkhurst earned the 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award for Career Exceptional Service and a Secretary of the Army award for Energy and Water Management. He was critical to energy planning for the Army Family Housing construction underway now at the Villaggio housing area.

