Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards

    Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards

    ITALY

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy — Lyman Parkhurst has been U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s energy manager for the past decade at the Directorate of Public Works. Parkhurst earned the 2023 Federal Energy and Water Management Award for Career Exceptional Service and a Secretary of the Army award for Energy and Water Management. He was critical to energy planning for the Army Family Housing construction underway now at the Villaggio housing area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8435459
    VIRIN: 240521-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1024x769
    Size: 841.93 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovative garrison energy manager receives two top awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPW
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG-I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT