Corps of Engineers urges caution during potentially stormy Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 24, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is monitoring forecasted weather conditions at USACE dam and recreation sites along the Cumberland River system and urges local residents to practice water safety during outdoor activity over the weekend.



According to the National Weather Service, an estimated total of 2-3 inches of rainfall is likely throughout much of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Additionally, thunderstorms and other severe weather events are possible, especially on Sunday afternoon and overnight.



“Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died protecting their loved ones and their country,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “Wherever your Memorial Day recreation plans take you, we want you to come home safely.”



The public is strongly encouraged to postpone recreation along the river downstream of Wolf Creek and Dale Hollow dams and to practice proactive water safety tips when visiting USACE lakes this weekend. Both dams are expected to increase water releases on Saturday.



The Nashville District is closely monitoring conditions along the Cumberland River and its tributaries, at the 10 locks and dams the district owns and operates. While current forecasts do not predict flooding, conditions can change rapidly, and USACE water managers maintain around-the-clock operations during periods of heavy rainfall.



“The current forecasts for the Cumberland River remain below action stage throughout the rain events this holiday weekend,” said Clint Neel, acting chief, USACE Nashville District Water Management Section. “However, rainfall and river forecasts are continually being updated and there is a lot of uncertainty in the distribution of the current rainfall predictions.”



Various USACE Nashville District projects become particularly important during times of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service provides USACE with current and predicted rainfall estimates and forecasts of inflows to our reservoirs. USACE in turn provides real-time information and forecasts for the operations of projects and corresponding discharges which are incorporated into official river flood forecasts provided to the public.



Water levels in the Cumberland River Basin remain elevated with strong, fast currents. As always, local residents are encouraged to monitor emergency channels in local communities for information about current and expected risk conditions.



Many people do not realize two feet of water on a highway or bridge can float most vehicles. If the water is moving rapidly, the car, truck or SUV can be swept off the bridge and into a body of water. Water can erode the roadbed, creating unsafe driving conditions. Underpasses can fill with water, while the adjacent roadway remains clear. Many flash floods occur at night when flooded roads are difficult to see. Information for preparing for floods can be found at Floods | Ready.gov.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District manages the Cumberland River and its tributaries, balancing the demands for water releases to flood risk management, commercial navigation, production of hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife, water supply and water quality.



