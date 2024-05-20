Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers urges caution during stormy Memorial Day weekend

    JAMESTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky. Water levels in the Cumberland River Basin remain elevated with strong, fast currents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District urges local residents to practice water safety during outdoor activity over the weekend. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8429843
    VIRIN: 240501-A-EO110-1025
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: JAMESTOWN, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    Water Management
    Boating
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Lake Cumberland
    Water Safety

