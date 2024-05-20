Corps of Engineers urges caution during stormy Memorial Day weekend

This is Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky. Water levels in the Cumberland River Basin remain elevated with strong, fast currents. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District urges local residents to practice water safety during outdoor activity over the weekend. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
Corps of Engineers urges caution during potentially stormy Memorial Day weekend
