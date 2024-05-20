Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 23. Many performers took the stage to celebrate by dancing in different styles, showcasing the diverse cultures of the AAPI community. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, May 23.



AAPI Heritage Month is celebrated every May in the United States. This month-long celebration recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.



Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim spoke during today’s event, talking about his personal experience as an Asian-American.



“My family moved from South Korea to Tacoma, Washington, in 1977 when I was 13 years old, along with my six other siblings and our grandmother – 10 of us,” he said. “I have been serving as an Army and Air Force Civilian since 1988 and it has been a whirlwind of an experience having spent time in both East and West Coast of the United States as well as overseas in Korea and now in Germany.”



Kim said that, over the years, there were many challenges he and his family had to overcome, but he always tried to prioritize three main things to achieve his goals and dreams: caring for himself by taking care of his physical and mental health; caring for others through listening to what others have to say and treating everyone with dignity and respect; and by having a strong commitment to achievement- working hard, being persistent and bouncing back whenever he failed.



‘Advancing Leaders Through Innovation’ is the theme for the 2024 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



The celebration originated in 1977 when a congressional bill was introduced to proclaim the first ten days of May as Asian-Pacific Heritage Week. In 1990, the observance was expanded to the entire month of May, and in 1992, it was officially designated as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



The month of May was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to honor the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, a project in which Chinese immigrants played a crucial role.



“As we celebrate the service of Asian American and Pacific Islanders, I encourage everyone to focus on the value that different backgrounds, experiences and cultures bring to our nation and our Army,” said Kim. “Our strength lies in our diversity and the unity of our vision. We all embrace the same Army values, and we all serve the same great nation.”



Throughout May, various events and activities are held to celebrate AAPI cultures, including festivals, educational programs, art exhibitions, and community gatherings. These events showcase the diverse traditions, foods, music, and art of AAPI communities.



AAPI Heritage Month highlights the significant contributions of AAPI individuals in various fields such as science, technology, politics, arts, and civil rights. It is a time to acknowledge and celebrate their rich heritage and the impact they had on American society, recognizing their vital role in shaping the history and future of the United States.



During the day’s event, many performers took the stage to celebrate by dancing in different styles, showcasing the diverse cultures of the AAPI community.



“Our increasingly complex global responsibilities require that we not only acquire people with different experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds, but also invest in the development and employment of our Soldiers and Civilians,” said Kim. “We bring people together to serve a common purpose and accomplish shared goals, recognizing the talents of those who, as Gen. Shinseki said, ‘have written boldly across the pages of our military history since the early 19th century.’”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.