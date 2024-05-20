U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz held an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 23. Many performers took the stage to celebrate by dancing in different styles, showcasing the diverse cultures of the AAPI community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8429062 VIRIN: 240523-A-JM046-3469 Resolution: 4580x3664 Size: 2.16 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes [Image 11 of 11], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.