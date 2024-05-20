Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes [Image 3 of 11]

    Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, is the guest speaker during the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 23.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8429058
    VIRIN: 240523-A-JM046-5057
    Resolution: 4346x3477
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    This work, Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes [Image 11 of 11], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unity in diversity: U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with stories of resilience and cultural tributes
    TAGS

    AAPI
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe
    AAPIHeritageMonth
    OneArmy

